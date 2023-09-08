JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Inside SEADS Garden Center, the only spotted lanternflies in sight were hanging on the Westmont store’s wall.
A one-page informational sheet displayed images of the plant-hopping insects – “so we can educate our customers about them,” SEADS Manager Martha Faust said, while opening the center last week.
“Letting people know what to look for – there’s not much else you can do,” Faust said.
SEADS is lucky “so far,” she said.
The spotted red vagabonds – noted for hopping across Pennsylvania by latching onto cars and passing trains – have become increasingly visible in Cambria and Somerset counties in recent weeks.
The sight of them is a bright red reminder that western Pennsylvanians need to keep stomping on them – because their swarms can get far worse, Penn State Cooperative Extension Biosecurity Educator Capri Stiles-Mikesell said.
In areas labeled as spotted lanternfly quarantine zones – Cambria, Bedford, Somerset and Westmoreland counties included – it’s essentially up to property and business owners to take it upon themselves to stop the insects from spreading, she said.
“These lanternflies do $324 million in damage to the agricultural industry each year, so it’s imperative we all try to work together to minimize the damage,” Stiles-Mikesell said.
The flying insects feed on 70 different host species of plants – including hardwoods such as maple and walnut trees, willows and grapevines. In the forest, the “rotten fruit-like” insects does even more damage because the mold that grows from it prevents regrowth wherever it thrives, Stiles-Mikesell added.
Pennsylvania has dedicated millions of dollars to ramp up educational efforts to alert residents about the insects – and what to look for depending on the season of the year.
At this point, Cambria County is seeing the insects going from beetle to their spotted red-winged adult stage.
As adults, they’ll continue laying eggs – often 50 to 80 at a time – on just about any hard surface, whether it’s trees, outdoor equipment, concrete blocks and even light bulbs, she said.
It’s important for people to spot, scrape and destroy them, Stiles-Mikesell said.
The eggs can be crushed and killed with substances such as hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol.
Once lanternflies populate an area, they can leave a “nasty” trace, she said.
Because they feed off of sugary sap, they expel a sap-like “honeydew” that gets stuck on brick homes and car windshields.
“Out east, people were covering their cars with tarps because it bonds onto windows and other surfaces like honey,” she said.
It’s far easier to deal with the lanternflies before they hatch and start causing problems next spring, she said.
Faust said SEADS is lucky the bugs haven’t become a problem so far at their Westmont shop, but she continues to hear stories about those who are spotting – and stomping – them.
Kyle Hilligas, owner of Hillegas Maple, said he’s been monitoring his 150-acre farm for signs of the bugs, too.
The Fairhope-area farm has been fortunate, he said.
“It’s similar to the Asian beetle 10 years ago. We were lucky that it never made it to our area,” Hillegas told The Tribune-Democrat. “Hopefully, this one doesn’t either ... because we’re hearing it could be a problem.”
Cambria County Conservation District Director John Dryzal said everyone can do their part in keeping the bugs at bay.
“If you’re getting ready to travel somewhere, take a quick look around your car,” he said. “Because they are hitchhikers. Look for any signs of them and get rid of them. Because that’s how they get from place to place.”
Capri-Mikesell said the state does not recommend any certain products that kill the bugs, but there are plenty online.
She cautioned the public to use the least toxic product possible to do the job and follow the label’s instructions. EPA-tested and -registered products are the only types recommended, extension officials said.
