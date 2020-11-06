The term “Freshman 15” is synonymous with gaining weight during the early months of college when kids go away for the first time.
But how about the “Quarantine 15”?
It is not unusual for food to be a coping mechanism to deal with stress.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a major concern to many families that many have seen their stress levels increase. With life disrupted at home, school and at work, it is no wonder people have turned to the comfort of food. But it can come at a cost.
Tonya Spada-Dixon, the director of nutrition at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, said that this time of year can be particularly stressful on top of COVID with the change in weather and the holiday season right around the corner.
“What we need to focus on is mindful eating,” Spada-Dixon said. “We need to think about what we are eating, where we are eating and when we are picking up.”
She suggested sitting down and eating at a table instead of snacking on the fly.
“You want to be aware of your physical hunger versus your psychological hunger,” Spada-Dixon said.
She recommends taking away triggers for snacking such as a candy dish that is readily available. She also recommends replacing snack foods with healthier foods.
“I think what we need to do is change the way we look at food, especially during this time,” Spada-Dixon said.
“Change it up a bit and buy a new vegetable or fruit. Your taste buds will give you a new sense of taste and this is a great time of year to do it.”
Getting ‘off track’
The stay-at-home order shut down gyms and fitness studios in the beginning of the coronavirus, leaving people unable to work on their fitness regimens. For Johnstown resident Erika Jones, that time away halted her progress at Fitness Weights & Aerobics on Lincoln Street.
“I came in three times a week before the virus,” said Jones, who works with physical trainer Donnie Roebuck.
“But now, I’m in twice a week,” Jones, 53, said. “When the virus hit, I got off track.”
She had been going to the gym for a better part of a year after she had a medical tragedy that left her in a coma. She visited a few physical therapists, but found Roebuck and gained the results she was hoping for. Together, they are rehabilitating her body to gain everyday functions often taken for granted. She said she learned she must strengthen her whole body.
“My blood pressure went down, I can now stand, not for very long, but I can stand, and I am hopeful I can walk again,” she said.
Yonnie Plunkard agreed, noting that time away from the gym set her back.
“For someone like me with special needs, I can’t go so many months without physical therapy,” Plunkard said. “I need it to keep myself mobile.
Roebuck serves clients ranging from differently abled to the elderly to those just wanting to get into better shape.
“It is gratifying to me to be able to socialize with them again,” he said adding that was hard thinking about his clients during those early months. When they got back into the gym, it was like a light went back on.
“It is something special to be able to help people who were unable to do things before they met me,” Roebuck said.
Plan a program
Oscar Cashaw Sr., owner of Fitness Weights & Aerobics in downtown Johnstown, said that for those who are new to a gym and looking to take off a few pounds, it’s important to remember it takes time to get the body you want.
“When you first come through the doors and you are not familiar with weight training, we have people who are able to help you,” Cashaw said. The most important thing, he believes, is to find what works best for each individual.
“You have to learn how to plan, and planning your fitness program is just as important as planning out your household budget,” he said.
Slow and easy, Cashaw said, will help you achieve your goals. He said sometimes people will not see results right away and it can be frustrating.
“Go by what your clothes feel, go my what your stamina feels, go by what your strength feels,” he said. “Things are changing.”
Cashaw has made changes in his gym, too. Temperature checks are done at the door, masks are required, and there is a hand-sanitizing station.
Equipment has been moved around to accommodate safe distancing to reduce the virus risk.
“Gyms, especially ours, are cleaner than most businesses because we already deal with infectious diseases like impetigo that are common in gyms,” Cashaw said.
He said that before the virus, they asked people to clean equipment after use, which is a common gym practice, and it is even more important now.
‘Fits my schedule’
Lana Custer, of Upper Yoder Township, has been visiting Morgainz Fitness on Lyter Drive for the past four months after she gained some unwanted weight during the stay-at-home order. A self-professed gym person, the 77-year-old said she became pretty inactive during quarantine and wanted a way to get back into shape.
“I needed to exercise and this gym was open 24 hours a day,” Custer said. “I can come whenever it fits my schedule.”
Custer, who had a knee replacement, said she feels much more energetic after going to the gym.
“I love the machines,” she said. “I always do the treadmill because I try to do 10,000 steps a day.”
The company operates four locations – Richland, West Hills, Ebensburg and Somerset, – and is owned and operated by Kelly and Dave Morgan.
Kelly Morgan said running her business was very challenging during the earlier virus months, especially for those in the fitness lifestyle. Their facilities are regularly disinfected and members are encouraged to wash their hands and wipe down equipment after use.
“For some people, this is our outlet socially, not just physically,” she said, “and we are firm believers this is more mental than just physical health.”
Morgan said for many of her clients, coming back after two months of being away from the gym, many had put on some weight.
“Most people like routine,” she said.
“There is accountability of each other, and you form this little network, this synergy of seeing each other.”
Morgan said the philosophy is that people become their best self through fitness.
“I promise, with the right tools, we can get you on the right path,” Morgan said.
