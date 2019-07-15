The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the Stonycreek River Improvement Project are partnering to offer an Introduction to Kayak Fishing course from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 23 at the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area.
Registration is required to participate at the event. The session is limited to 25 participants, according to the Fish and Boat Commission. Kayaks and other gear will be provided.
For more information, contact Miranda Smith at 814-443-9841, or visit www.register-ed.com/events/view/144123 to register online.
