Two floors that will include digitally equipped classrooms will be added to Sullivan Hall at St. Francis University with the help of a $500,000 state grant announced Thursday by state Rep. Frank Burns.
The renovation and expansion of the 55-year-old building will boost the university’s health service program, which will also benefit from seminar rooms for small-scale, interactive work, Burns said.
The grant was awarded from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
Funded projects under the program have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact; they also generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.
