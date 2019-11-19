The Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority has been awarded a $260,000 grant to fund the development of the Path of the Flood Trail from just below the historic Staple Bend Tunnel through downtown Johnstown, authority officials announced Tuesday.
The grant was awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, who with a group of trail boosters hiked part of the Path of the Flood Trail on Nov. 8, called the grant “a sound investment in furthering knowledge of our state history and expanding recreation in the region,” according to a press release issued by the authority.
Clifford Kitner, the authority’s executive director, said in the press release that the completion of the trail will give bicyclists and pedestrians a safe, attractive and easily-followed route from Johnstown Flood National Memorial near South Fork to Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood.
Kitner described the project as “a giant step toward making the Johnstown area a bicycling destination because it connects beautiful off-road trails through America’s oldest railroad tunnel, Staple Bend Tunnel, into our historic downtown and Cambria City, which each have restaurants, overnight accommodations and other services.”
“As part of the September 11th National Memorial Trail and (the Pittsburgh-to-Harrisburg) Main Line Canal Greenway, the project is a major catalyst for tourism that promotes healthy lifestyles and connects Johnstown residents to outdoor recreation,” Kitner added.
The DCNR grant will be matched by a $230,000 grant awarded to the city of Johnstown by the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund and by a total of $30,000 in local funds provided by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, Conemaugh Valley Conservancy and Lift Johnstown.
The project will include improvements along several streets and about half a mile of off-road trail in Johnstown, East Conemaugh and Franklin, according to the authority. It is intended to serve as a “bookend” to the Iron to Arts Corridor project, which is designed to beautify Washington and Clinton streets in downtown Johnstown.
Among the planned improvements are curb cuts, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant access, signs, pavement markings and lighting. One site that will be focused on for improvement, the authority said, is the pedestrian underpass that runs under Norfolk Southern railroad tracks and connects Maple Avenue to Plum Avenue in Johnstown’s Woodvale section.
The Path of the Flood Trail “is the first implementation project to be funded based on the Johnstown Urban Connectivity Plan,” according to the authority, which coordinated that plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.