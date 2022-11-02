JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Chosen from among 50 business leaders in western Pennsylvania, JWF Industries President and CEO Bill Polacek has won an award for sustainability in the business world.
In addition to being a Pittsburgh Smart 50 honoree, Polacek won the sustainability award at the Smart Business Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards banquet Tuesday at the Duquesne Club in Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the smartest companies in the Greater Pittsburgh region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations, the Smart Business website states.
Specialty awards were given for Innovation, Impact and Sustainability. Polacek said he was humbled to win the Sustainability award.
“You are competing against everyone from western Pennsylvania and from a bigger city in Pittsburgh,” he said. “I was so humbled. ... The award was kind of representative of Johnstown. It shows our resiliency. It shows how the community is looking long-term.”
With 465 employees in Johnstown, JWF Industries designs, manufactures and integrates metal-centric products by growing with people, processes, markets and customers.
The business started in 1987 when Polacek founded Johnstown Welding and Fabrication. Diversification led to a name change, JWF Industries, to provide better growth into newer markets and capabilities.
JWF celebrated its 35th anniversary this year, but Polacek recalled a time in 2000 when he was a day away from selling the business.
“When I had the opportunity to sell my business, I thought, ‘This is great,’ ” he said. “I was 39 years old. The vision I had was to sell the business and open up a gym. I was a day away from selling the business. I got up at 1 a.m. and called my plant supervisor. I said, ‘Something is wrong. It’s just something’s not right here.’ ”
After two hours of driving that night, Polacek began to identify the problem.
“I said, ‘I think I know what’s wrong. There are more good times behind us than in front of us, and if I sell the business, it’s going to end up like every other business that gets sold in Johnstown. They slow up and they pull out of Johnstown. The very people who made the business successful would lose their jobs,’ ” he said. “I couldn’t look myself in the mirror knowing those people would lose their jobs, so I decided at that point I would never sell it.”
Polacek told that story to the Smart 50 Awards judges.
“After I won, they came over to me and said that story is why we voted for you,” he said. “I explained how humbling it is to come from Johnstown. To win awards like that from Johnstown speaks to the employees of JWF, the customers and suppliers and the community.”
