JWF Industries, 84 Iron St., downtown Johnstown, has hired interns for the summer.

They include:

• Jacob Adams, of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, in human resources.

• Adam Cramer, of Penn State University in State College, in accounting.

• Samuel DiPalma, of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, in supply chain.

• Tanner Kalmanir, of Pennsylvania Western University, California, in quality engineering.

• Ben Ruszkoski, of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, in engineering.

• Jacob Scaletta, of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, in information technology.

• Levi Waltermire, of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, in engineering.

