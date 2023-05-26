JWF Industries, 84 Iron St., downtown Johnstown, has hired interns for the summer.
They include:
• Jacob Adams, of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, in human resources.
• Adam Cramer, of Penn State University in State College, in accounting.
• Samuel DiPalma, of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, in supply chain.
• Tanner Kalmanir, of Pennsylvania Western University, California, in quality engineering.
• Ben Ruszkoski, of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, in engineering.
• Jacob Scaletta, of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, in information technology.
• Levi Waltermire, of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, in engineering.
