JWF Industries has reopened a factory in West Virginia that was previously operated by Sunshine Metals, headquartered in Baker, Louisiana.
JWF Industries is headquartered in Johnstown and designs, manufactures and integrates metal products.
The new 80,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Davisville, West Virginia, is managed by the manufacturing group at JWF’s Woodvale location in Johns-town.
Acquired in February, JWF views the new location as an opportunity to increase capacity for large-scale manufacturing, including current large aluminum plate, a company press release stated.
The West Virginia plant employs four full-time employees and JWF plans to hire an additional three trade skills workers by the end of 2020.
“Reopening this facility allows us to increase capacity and options for milling larger plate than we are currently able,” read a statement attributed to Tom Polacek, executive vice president of JWF Industries.
Polacek oversees the management of the West Virginia facility.
“It also provides an opportunity for us to add more machinery and employees to support JWF Industries operations, and the local Parkersburg region in the future, as our company continues to expand,” his statement read.
The company has annual operating sales over $120 million, encompasses more than 1.1 million square feet of manufacturing space, and employs over 450 professionals in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Texas.
