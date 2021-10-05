JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council, will hold the 51st Harry E. Mangle Memorial Dinner Oct. 14 and honor local business and community leader William Polacek with the Distinguished Citizen Award.
"It is great to be able to get the community together and be in person," Scouts Field Director Michele Brenneman said.
The gathering is usually held earlier in the year, but organizers waited to host the event due to COVID-19 concerns.
After surveying the situation, they've decided to move forward with the dinner at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference, 301 Napoleon St. in downtown Johnstown.
Polacek was chosen for the citizen award because of his regional support with groups such as Vision Together 2025, which he chairs. Frank Janakovic, Johnstown mayor, received the honor last year.
Brenneman commended the local business leader's efforts to improve the area and noted that those selected for the award are done so not necessarily for service to the Boy Scouts, but because they are role models for youth.
"For me, it's just a great honor," Polacek said.
The JWF Industries president and CEO was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout.
Polacek said there are important lessons scouting instills in youth, such as faith in God, how to help each other and duty to country.
"Bill is a community leader, who recognizes the value of service to others," council Honorary Chairman Mark Pasquerilla said in a release.
"His leadership is a positive example for others, especially the youth of our region. The Laurel Highlands Council, Boy Scouts of America, is grateful to have this opportunity to recognize him for his outstanding community leadership and service."
This year's keynote speaker is former Pittsburgh Steeler Merril Hoge.
His speech will focus on the message of "Find a Way."
Brenneman said she thinks that the phrase embodies the spirit of Johnstown, as well as the spirit of the Boy Scouts.
Hoge was a running back for the Steelers from 1987 to 1993 and led the team in rushing and receiving for four of his first five years with the organization.
"Johnstown is a sports town, so having a notable figure like Merril Hoge come in and give our keynote is great," Brenneman said.
Nearly 200 individuals have signed up for the event and more are expected.
Proceeds from the dinner remain with the Laurel Highlands Council for recruitment, training and support of more than 900 youth and adult members in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Grant scholarships and several outdoor programs are also supported by this fundraiser.
For more information or to make reservations, call the Laurel Highlands Council at 814-471-1090.
