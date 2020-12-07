JWF Industries announced last week that it has been named a “Supplier of the Year” by multinational aerospace and defense contractor BAE Systems.
The Johnstown-based company said it received BAE Systems’ “Partner2Win Supplier of the Year Award for Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) Platforms” after being selected from a group of more than 1,500 suppliers that worked with BAE Systems in 2020.
“We are so proud of the entire team, as this was truly a group effort,” John Polacek, chief operating officer of JWF Industries, said in a press release announcing the award. “This year has been a challenge for everyone as we are not just getting through this COVID pandemic, but we are succeeding with purpose. Congratulations to the team on the manufacturing floor, management staff, and leadership.”
“Recognition of our top-tier suppliers underscores BAE Systems’ commitment to delivering quality products on-time and on-budget, in order to meet our customers’ requirements,” said Jeremy Tondreault, vice president and general manager for BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business.
“We are proud to partner with companies – including JWF Industries – who are dedicated to delivering the products that protect the men and women in uniform.”
