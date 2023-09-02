JWF Industries celebrated 917 days without a recordable safety incident at its Woodvale facility on Tuesday. Each employee received a gift to commemorate the milestone, and a catered lunch was provided by Flair of Country.
JWF Industries celebrates safety milestone
