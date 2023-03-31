JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – JWF Industries, 84 Iron St. in downtown Johnstown, has announced the promotion of Will Polacek to vice president of core processes and Jeremy Thomas and Pat Walsh from lead welders to state certified journeymen.
JWF has also welcomed new employees to its company:
• Brody Adams, machine operator.
• Spencer Adams, laborer, paint.
• Shane Altimus, vehicle assembly.
• Steven Arrington, blaster.
• Steve Baker, vehicle assembly.
• Jeff Bennett, vehicle assembly.
• Alan Berkebile, material handler.
• Blake Black, blaster.
• Andrew Blough, paint.
• Justin Bulas, EHS (environmental health and safety) professional.
• Austin Campbell, industrial painter.
• Jairo Cerritos, vehicle assembly.
• Lane Chilcote, vehicle assembly.
• Nick Cook, painter.
• Casey Cumberledge, IT specialist.
• Tanner Dluhos, welder.
• Bud Evans, truck driver.
• Jared Flores, vehicle assembly.
• George Jones, vehicle assembly.
• Garrett Horne, buyer/expediter.
• Joseph Kane, industrial painter.
• Justin King, vehicle assembly.
• Jeff Klein, project manager.
• Heather Mitchell, laborer, painter.
• Jake McGraw, welder, West Virginia.
• Justin Peters, welder.
• Caleb Petrunak, welder.
• Mirrel Plummer, vehicle assembly.
• Michael I. Reynolds, material handler.
• Jason Sherman, business development.
• Neil Sutton, master scheduler.
• Christopher Tingler, welder, West Virginia.
• Jenna Tobin, AP assistant.
• Dwight Turner, vehicle assembly.
• Brittany Underwood, welder, West Virginia.
• Norm Whited, quality inspector, West Virginia.
• Khristina Widner, vehicle assembly.
• Kenta Williams, vehicle assembly.
• Willis Williams, vehicle assembly.
