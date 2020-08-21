JWF Industries has announced the following new hires:
Don Armbruster, programmer in West Virginia.
Travis Arthur, machinist in West Virginia.
Tyler Bodenschatz, material handler in Woodvale.
Jeff Conjelko, material handler in Woodvale.
Cameron Cooper, assembler in Iron Street.
Jason Galiote, special projects manager in Iron Street.
Gina Howell, material handler in West Virginia.
Mike John, strategic buyer in Iron Street.
Jason Miller, maintenance tech in Iron Street.
Margaret Murphy, quality leader in Iron Street.
Stephen Parzatka, machine operator in Woodvale.
Bobby Pierce, machine operator in Woodvale.
Steve Reininger, material handler in Iron Street.
Stacy Roberts, marketing communications coordinator.
Mark Shaw, maintenance tech in Iron Street.
Edward Staylor, blaster in Iron Street.
John Stock, quality assurance inspector in Iron Street.
Todd Wetzel, inspector/machine operator in West Virginia.
JWF Industries designs, manufactures and integrates metal centric products
to follow its mission of growing with the right people, processes, markets and customers.
The company employs more than 450 professionals in Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, and Texas.
JWF Industries is headquartered in Johnstown.
