JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two years in the making, JWF Industries and Indiana Technology Center have launched a pre-apprenticeship program at the company’s Johnstown facility.
As of Tuesday, two welders – Eric McAfee and Noah Torok – were signed up for the offering through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry that could lead to a paid job at JWF after graduation.
“It just seemed like a good opportunity,” McAfee said Tuesday at an announcement presentation.
This is the first U.S. Department of Labor-recognized welding pre-apprenticeship program in western Pennsylvania.
McAfee, a 17-year-old Indiana Area High School student, has a lot of family in welding, he said, which is why he decided to pursue the career.
Before the pre-apprenticeship program was launched, he and Torok were already working at JWF through the CTC co-op experience.
McAfee said he’s looking forward to continuing his training at JWF and seeing where that path can lead.
“I’m just pretty lucky I can go through something like this,” he said.
During the pre-apprenticeship, students will be paid, receive on-the-job training, mentorship, participate in classroom lessons and earn nationally recognized credentials.
Ed Bowser, the JWF education consultant, said ICTC welding students will be interviewed their junior year and, if approved, enter the program that summer for a paid internship.
From there, they’ll apply to work a paid co-op their senior year, complete the necessary production level modules, and if they earn the opportunity, get offered a full-time job at the company.
With their modules done and certifications earned, they’ll qualify for a $2-per-hour boost in pay.
“It’s a great financial incentive,” Bowser said. “It certainly is going to enhance the workforce in the area.”
Prior to this position, Bowser was the JWF workforce developer who organized the program with Indiana County Technology Center officials.
“We’re proud to have our students associated with this program,” ICTC Director Michael McDermott said.
With knowledge of the existing JWF apprenticeship program for welding, he approached Bowser with this new idea.
Together with Keith McCracken, the outgoing ICTC co-op coordinator, and the state Department of Labor and Industry, they developed a comprehensive and seamless training program for welding students at the Indiana County Technology Center.
McDermott said the CTC’s central mission is to enhance the local workforce and partnering with JWF was a natural fit.
“It’s a win for everyone,” he said.
McCracken noted the “multiple benefits” to not only the students but also to the company and school.
He said everybody tries to build a pipeline of talent from school to workplace, but they’ve now set the bar for how that seamless transition operates.
“We’re hoping we can keep this going,” McCracken said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.