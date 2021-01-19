William Polacek is a Republican, who backed Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, but who also plans to attend the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday.
The swearing-in will take place following a deeply divided election that Trump alleged was stolen through fraud, although none was ever proven in court, even with more than 60 cases brought on the state and federal levels.
Then, just two weeks ago, a group of Trump supporters stormed into the U.S. Capitol attempting to disrupt the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Biden as the winner, which led to the president’s impeachment.
Polacek will be the sole invited guest of U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, at the ceremony.
“I pondered it. I didn’t jump at it right away. I supported Trump. I like Joe Biden, though, too. It was a very tough decision,” said Polacek, chief executive officer and president of JWF Industries in Johnstown.
“But I accepted it for the simple reason that I challenge everybody – I challenged both (U.S.) Sen. (Bob) Casey Jr., (U.S.) Sen. (Pat) Toomey, as well as (U.S. Rep.) G.T. Thompson – that we need to bring this country together.
“This is kind of my way of saying, ‘You know what? I supported Trump. But Joe Biden’s our president. Get behind it and move forward.’
“We need, as Americans, to start coming together, start looking at what we have in common, and stop focusing on the far left and the far right that really don’t represent the voice of America, that polarize our country. I think this is an opportunity for everybody to make that decision, and it’s a decision that everybody needs to make to start working together.
“And, if we do, this country could be stronger through this.”
Polacek and Joyce, who started his second term earlier this month, will be attending a scaled-down inauguration, compared to the customary large crowd that gathers for the pageantry in Washington every four years.
Attendance will be limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during which 400,000 Americans have died from coronavirus-related causes. There will also be a clear military presence, following the breach of the Capitol that Polacek described as “a coup attempt,” adding, “What else could you call it?”
“It’s an interesting time in American history and hoping to never repeat it,” Polacek said.
“We have the 25,000 National Guardsmen here, very few are going to be in attendance, and you have the country afraid of what could happen during the inauguration. I think that – in my opinion – a sad state of affairs.
“But, with that being said, it’s also an honor to come here.”
Joyce invited Polacek because “Bill and the entire JWF team, they’re an incredible example of commitment to our region’s defense manufacturing, our workforce and – even more than that – our commitment to our community and to the entire nation. JWF – for decades – has invested in our community in creating important family sustaining jobs. The Polaceks’ legacy is incredible, and I’m confident will continue to expand and grow under the new administration.”
The congressman also called for unity and for the nation to work on issues that could be of widespread common benefit, such as rural health care.
“(Wednesday) is a pivotal day,” Joyce said. “We’re going to witness the peaceful transition of power, which is the hallmark of our democracy. I’m planning to attend and to witness this important national tradition. … This is a time to build unity, to focus on what brings Americans together, and to see President Biden sworn in as our new leader.”
Joyce was among the House Republicans who objected to counting Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes, a few hours after the attack on the Capitol took place.
When asked if the election was “fair” and “legal,” Joyce responded: “There certainly were areas in Pennsylvania where I had concerns of how the governor stepped in and overstepped his bounds with the Legislature. I think that it’s important that we move on and accept President Biden as the president of the United States and come to that common ground, which is so necessary for success.”
