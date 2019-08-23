For the second consecutive year, JWF Industries Machine Shop has been accident-free, a safety record the company celebrated this summer.
After marking zero accidents in back-to-back years, the 50-employee shop was treated to a steak and lobster luncheon, company officials said.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment. One that every employee should be proud of,” said President and CEO Bill Polacek. “It’s obvious that the employees care about one another and take pride in their work. They continually keep the shop clean and free of any potential hazards.”
Employees also received gifts to commemorate the feat, company officials said.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our employees. This is not just a number – this is a statement about what is important and this is our biggest asset – our employees,” continued Polacek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.