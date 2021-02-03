Johnstown Welding and Fabrication Industries is accepting applications for summer 2021 paid collegiate interns.
For detailed information and to apply, interested applicants should visit jwfi.com/internships.
Deadline to apply is March 1 with a tentative internship start date of June 7.
JWF is accepting applications for internships in accounting, human resources, information technology, marketing communications, mechanical engineering, robotic engineering, project manager and supply chain manager.
For questions, contact Ed Bowser, workforce development coordinator, at 814-539-6922, ext. 291, or ebowser@jwfi.com.
