Two Johnstown teenagers were ordered on Friday to stand trial, accused of opening fire on a group of juveniles and wounding one of them, authorities said.
Deion Alex Sanders, 15, and Rahmeen Green, 17, were held for court after a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
Johnstown police detectives charged Sanders and Green with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms violations. They are being prosecuted as adults.
According to a complaint affidavit, several shots were fired near the intersection of Coleman Avenue and Bond Street on April 23.
Police reviewed camera footage that showed Sanders turning toward a group of individuals who were fleeing the area.
At that point, at least one shot was fired, and within moments Green was spotted running into the middle of Coleman Avenue toward the group and opening fire, striking a 16-year-old boy in the hip.
Shell casings were found at the scene. Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer credited Johnstown police for using information they gathered to identity and arrest the pair.
Teens under the age of 18 typically face criminal charges in juvenile court.
But under Pennsylvania law, juveniles ages 15 and older can face criminal prosecution – and face trial as adults – if they are charged with certain felonies, including aggravated assault and offenses involving a deadly weapon – both of which were filed.
Neugebauer said the "gravity" of the allegations was one factor that enabled him to directly file the charges in court.
The shooting victim was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street, and later released. Bond for Sanders and Green was set at 10% of $100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.