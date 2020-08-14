A juvenile has been charged with setting fire to two vacant houses in the West End on Thursday, city police detectives said Friday.
Fire started on the back porch of a vacant house in the 300 block of Butler Avenue around 1 p.m. A passerby called 911, reporting heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure.
A neighbor told a reporter at the scene that he believed the fire had been intentionally set and that he was concerned about other vacant properties.
Less then an hour later, fire broke out nearby in the 100 block of Stone Street.
"Both fires were started on the rear porch," Detective Mark Britton said.
Gasoline was used to started both fires, he said.
Charges will be handled through the juvenile authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.