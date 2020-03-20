A Johnstown teenager was jailed Thursday, accused of firing two shots into a house that had six people living inside, authorities said.
City police detectives charged Alexander Shane Brehm, 15, of the 300 block of Beatrice Avenue, with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into a structure.
Although he is a juvenile, Brehm was charged as an adult.
No injuries were reported.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported on March 14 that someone had fired two shots into a house in the 300 block of Daniel Street. Police said they found two bullet holes in the house and located four .223 shell casings. Police said surveillance footage from the Johnstown Housing Authority showed Brehm leaving building 7 and walking up Daniel Street. The camera reportedly “captured the muzzle flashes of the firearms” and Brehm returning to building 7.
Witnesses identified Brehm as the shooter, the complaint said.
Brehm was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.