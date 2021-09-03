STOYSTOWN – Nils George Thompson was a Staten Island native who embraced the pastoral life his family gave him when they moved to a Confluence cattle farm in 2000, family said Wednesday.
He raised livestock, loved the outdoors and developed a deep sense of patriotism that was passed down by great uncles in his family who served in World War II, his aunt, Joan Coogan said.
It's part of why after waking up to see his country attacked on the morning of September 11, 2001, he "had to go" join the fight against terrorism – part of a 20-year battle that would cost him his life in 2005, she said.
Now, his story and more than 7,000 more have a space on Somerset County soil to be remembered – just across the road from where the battle started, Patriot Park's planners said.
"This ground is for the millions who followed ... in those 40 brave heroes' footsteps and continued the battle," Founding member Don Newman said.
On Friday, 7,049 miniature flags decorated Patriot Park's field behind him, one for each service man and woman who died in the war.
Thompson's family was among a crowd of approximately 75 people who gathered Friday at the park to dedicate the first phase of its Global War on Terrorism Memorial.
Informational placards were revealed Friday honoring three service members with Somerset ties who gave their lives during the 20-year war – including Thompson and Staff Sgt. Brian Hause, who died in 2008.
"It's incredible what they've accomplished in just two months," Coogan said. "It's just beautiful."
Patriot Park Foundation founder Randy Musser and fellow member Clair Gill said Friday's milestone is just the beginning of what will one day become a more than $6 million memorial.
And in time, the property will feature a "Hall of Heroes" and a dedicated learning center where generations to come can learn about their stories and sacrifices, he said.
Musser said a broad fundraising effort – not just in Somerset County but across the state is now getting underway to make it happen, with foundation members launching a website and social media pages to educate the public about their mission.
As envisioned, the Hall of Heroes would have dog tags draped from rafters, while a plaza nearby would be designed with the shape of a gold star in its center, Gill said.
National Park Service officials with the Flight 93 National Memorial are working as supportive partners with the project.
"Our missions align in a very unique way," said Josh Manley, who serves as the project manager for the National Park Service's five western Pennsylvania parks.
For Manley, supporting the project is personal.
Before joining the park service eight years ago, Manley Serves as an U.S. Army flight medic, a duty that often gave him a frontline view of the horrors of war and the staggering sacrifices fellow services members made every day for their country.
Just like the 40 passengers and crew members who gave their lives on September 11, 2001, every one of them has a story – and everyone should be remembered, he said.
"Our mission at Flight 93," he said. "is to tell the stories of the brave Americans who were the first to strike back. Patriot Park helps complete that mission ... by telling the stories of the people who successfully kept our enemy away."
American Warrior Initiative co-founder Sean Parnell, an Afghanistan war veteran whose New York Times' bestseller "Outlaw Platoon" recounts those days, served as the event's keynote speaker.
Parnell, a Republican candidate for the Senate in 2022, said the memorial and the stories it preserves can bridge gaps in today's America between those who enjoy their freedoms and those who fought so hard to protect it.
Recalling his platoon's deadly 485-day deployment, he described the diverse 40-man infantry he fought alongside in 2006.
They were from different races and different belief systems. Blacks, whites, northerners and southern boys. Christians and atheists. But they all became brothers, united against a common challenge.
Some never returned – like so many who gave their lives over the past 20 years.
"And we have a duty and obligation to live a life worthy of their sacrifice," he said.
