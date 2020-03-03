Bottle Works riverwall

A colorful reflection of this Bottle Works riverwall mural project painting of ducks along Roosevelt Boulevard in Cambria City is shown on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

A colorful reflection of this Bottle Works riverwall mural project painting of ducks along Roosevelt Boulevard in Cambria City is shown on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you