A Florida-based company with a medical marijuana dispensary in Johnstown has signed an agreement to acquire majority rights to a fellow company with permit rights to dispensary locations in Reading, Pottsville and Philadelphia.
Jushi Holdings announced it has agreed to a deal that would give their company 80% of the economic and voting interests of Agape Total Health Care Inc., which was awarded the dispensary rights over the past year, company officials said.
Upon closing, the deal would give rights to ownership interests for five licenses – and a total of 15 dispensaries – in Pennsylvania, which is the maximum allowable in the state.
