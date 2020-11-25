SOMERSET – Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary issued an order late Tuesday canceling upcoming jury trials in the county in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The judge directed the cancellation of all jury trials scheduled to take place in Somerset County between Tuesday and March 31 and the calls of the criminal trial list that had been scheduled for Dec. 7 to 9 and for Feb. 1 to 3.
He also ordered the suspension in Somerset County until March 19 of Pennsylvania Rule of Criminal Procedure 600, which guarantees a defendant’s right to a speedy trial and sets deadlines by which prosecutors must bring cases to trial.
The order came soon after Geary announced that most criminal court proceedings in the coming weeks in Somerset County would be conducted by videoconferencing in order to limit the number of people entering the courthouse.
In his Nov. 20 declaration of “judicial emergency,” the judge suspended a segment of another state rule of criminal procedure giving defendants the right to be physically present for certain court proceedings, including parole hearings, preliminary hearings and sentencings. Those matters are to be handled by videoconferencing.
“The intent is to minimize the number of people in the courtroom right now,” Geary said Tuesday, adding that bringing defendants from the county jail or the state prison system to the courthouse for in-person proceedings would increase the risk of bringing COVID-19 into the courthouse.
Somerset County has had more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 this month, including outbreaks at the two state prisons in the county, SCI-Somerset and SCI-Laurel Highlands.
