A jury has been selected for the trial of a West Virginia man charged with driving drunk and causing a fatal wrong-way crash on U.S. Route 219.
The trial is set to begin on Tuesday before Cambria County Judge Patrick T. Kiniry.
Chase Edward Turner, 30, of Barboursville, West Virginia, is accused of being behind the wheel of a 2009 Dodge Ram that was driving south in the highway’s northbound lanes just after midnight on May 31, 2018.
Turner’s vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota Camry. A tractor-trailer that was unable to stop in time then struck the Toyota.
Olivia C. Red, 20, the driver of the Toyota, was killed while her passenger, Angela Phillips, was seriously injured in the accident.
Turner’s blood alcohol concentration was allegedly measured at .248% after the collision, more than three times the legal limit of .08%.
He is facing charges including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment, per court records.
According to reports, Julio Cesar Alejos, whose blood alcohol concentration was allegedly measured after the crash at .199%, was also in Turner’s pickup truck at the time of the crash. Alejos and Turner had allegedly been drinking together at Quaker Steak & Lube in Richland Township shortly before the crash.
Investigators were initially unsure which of the two men was driving the pickup when it hit Red’s Toyota.
Turner allegedly told a nurse at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after the crash that “the Mexican would have been driving,” according to testimony given by Adams Township Police Department Officer John Heming at Turner’s preliminary hearing in November 2018.
