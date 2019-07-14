EBENSBURG – Jury selection begins Monday for a 2017 homicide case in which a Johnstown man is accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in the trash near his Hornerstown apartment.
Larry Benefield Fason, 57, was charged after 32-year-old Angela Lunn was found dead in the trash near Fason’s Messenger Street apartment in November 2017.
His case was scheduled to go to trial in March, but was delayed when President Judge Norman Krumenacker III granted a continuance for Fason’s attorney, Charles Hoebler, of Pittsburgh. Hoebler requested more time to review records from cell phones belonging to Fason and Lunn.
The case was delayed earlier, when Hoebler explored the use of an expert witness.
Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan and assistant district attorneys Kevin Persio and Erin Dominick notified Krumenacker last year that they will not seek the death penalty in Fason’s case.
When investigators discovered Lunn’s body on Nov. 5, 2017, they found she had suffered skull fractures and a broken neck. An autopsy showed she had more than 100 bruises or abrasions on her body.
Surveillance video showed Fason taking bags of garbage to the trash area the night Lunn’s partially clothed body was found.
A criminal complaint says Fason can be seen throwing two bags into a trash bin in the parking lot across Bell Alley. Police said they also found bloody clothing and hair believed to be from Lunn in that trash bin.
“A short time later, the defendant can be seen dragging Lunn from the rear porch area of 91 Messenger St., and placing her in the garbage shelter,” the criminal complaint says.
Police have said Fason admitted Lunn was at his apartment that night, but “showed up in that shape.”
In January, Krumenacker granted the prosecutors’ motion for a jury view, meaning selected jurors will likely visit the scene where Lunn’s body was found.
After selection is completed, the trial will begin and is scheduled to continue through the remainder of the week.
