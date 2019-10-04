EBENSBURG – The case against a Johnstown man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious person after a night of drinking in 2017 will be heard by a Cambria County jury next week.
Christopher Darnell Young Jr., 35, was charged last year with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault for an alleged incident on Jan. 1, 2017.
A jury was selected Thursday in front of Judge Patrick Kiniry, who will preside over the case. Trial is scheduled for Oct. 7, 8 and 9.
At a preliminary hearing for the case, a woman testified that she met with Young and another man at a bar, where Young bought her three drinks.
The woman said she later had trouble standing and lost consciousness around 2 a.m.
“I have never felt that way in my entire life,” she said. “The next thing I remember was waking up at his house.”
The woman testified she awoke around 5 a.m. to find Young laying on top of her.
“The bottom line is, I was unconscious,” she said.
The woman said Young drove her home, and she later went to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for an examination.
Township police Sgt. David Pollino testified at the preliminary hearing that a DNA sample matched that of Young.
Young is free on bond. He is represented by assistant public defender David Raho.
