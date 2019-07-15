EBENSBURG – A jury was selected from a pool of approximately 100 Cambria County residents Monday for the trial against a Johnstown man charged in a 2017 homicide.
Jury selection, which lasted into the evening hours, resulted in seven men and five women being chosen to hear the case against Larry Benefield Fason, 57.
Fason is accused of killing 32-year-old Angela Lunn and placing her body in the trash near his Hornerstown apartment in November 2017.
Prospective jurors were asked about their relationships with any potential witnesses, biases for or against law enforcement, prejudices about race and previous experiences related to domestic violence.
The case was scheduled to go to trial in March, but was delayed at the request of Fason's attorney, Charles Hoebler, of Pittsburgh.
Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan and assistant district attorneys Kevin Persio and Erin Dominick notified President Judge Norman Krumenacker III last year that they will not seek the death penalty in Fason’s case.
When investigators discovered Lunn’s body on Nov. 5, 2017, they found she had suffered skull fractures and a broken neck. An autopsy showed she had more than 100 bruises or abrasions on her body.
Police say surveillance video show Fason taking bags of garbage to the trash area the night Lunn’s partially clothed body was found.
A criminal complaint says Fason can be seen throwing two bags into a trash bin in the parking lot across from his Messenger Street apartment on Bell Alley.
Police said they also found bloody clothing and hair believed to be from Lunn in that trash bin.
According to police, Fason admitted Lunn was at his apartment that night, but “showed up in that shape.”
In January, Krumenacker granted the prosecutors’ motion for a jury view, meaning selected jurors will likely visit the scene where Lunn’s body was found.
Trial will begin Tuesday morning after the selected jurors are sworn in. The case is scheduled to continue through the remainder of the week.
