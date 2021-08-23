A U.S. District Court jury in Johnstown could spend two weeks hearing arguments in a case involving a Johnstown area man who lost his leg in 2013 after being struck by a train crossing Ferndale Avenue.
Opening arguments are set to begin Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Johnstown.
Jonathan Lopez filed a lawsuit against CSX Corp. more than five years ago, saying the company was negligent at the site, and didn’t do enough to warn traffic and pedestrians about oncoming trains.
Lopez was struck by the train during the middle of the day on Jan. 18, 2013, after he stepped onto the tracks and was hit by the train.
In his lawsuit, he noted there was no gate or bell at the crossing and that the train was moving through the corridor faster than its 10 mph limit.
Both sides in the case have disputed the speed the locomotive was traveling, with CSX’s attorneys stating it was moving at 11 mph, and Lopez arguing it was moving faster than 14 mph.
CSX’s legal team has pointed out warning lights were flashing at the crossing for 25 seconds prior to the train’s arrival, and that the horn sounded as it approached, while illuminating three lights on its lead engine.
Lopez said he had his hood up that day and was looking downward as he traveled Ferndale Avenue to the crossing. He was also listening to music with a cellphone and never saw the engine approach – or that vehicle traffic stopped for it.
With a jury of 12 west-central Pennsylvania residents seated, a Johnstown courtroom is scheduled to serve as the venue for the trial before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson through Sept. 10, if necessary.
Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX, operates 19,500 miles of track across the eastern half of the United States.
The Fortune 500 company employed nearly 20,000 people in 2020 and reported $10.6 billion in revenue, its annual environmental, social and governance reports shows.
New York City attorney Nicholas I. Timko of the firm Kahn Gordon Timko & Rodriques is representing Lopez, who now lives in New York, court documents show.
CSX has a team of three attorneys, including Toledo, Ohio, attorney James R. Carnes and Jennifer L. Schiavoni and Kendra Smith, of Canonsburg-based Smith Butz LLC.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
