SOMERSET, Pa. – Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas was found guilty on Thursday of six out of the nine charges against him – but not the most serious sex charges.
A Somerset County jury deliberated for 2 1/2 hours before finding Thomas guilty of strangulation with sexual violence, criminal trespass, unlawful restraint, indecent assault, false imprisonment and one simple assault count.
The jury found him not guilty of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and a second simple assault count.
Moments later, Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany revoked Thomas' bond, and he was led out of the Somerset County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies.
Thomas' attorneys have already indicated that they will explore appeals.
Check back later for more details on this developing story.
