EBENSBURG – Twelve jurors and four alternates were chosen Wednesday to hear the upcoming trial in Cambria County court of Shakir Mosi Smith, who’s accused of ordering the murder of a confidential informant who helped put him in prison.
Smith’s trial on charges of first-degree murder and criminal solicitation of first-degree murder is scheduled to begin on Monday, court records indicate. It’s to be overseen by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry.
Investigators from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General have alleged that Smith, 43, formerly of Johnstown, instructed members of his Prospect-based criminal organization to kill Carol Ashcom, who was shot dead inside her Lower Yoder Township home in March 2015.
Their stated belief is that Smith wanted Ashcom dead because her work as a confidential informant in 2014 led to his arrest and imprisonment on drug charges. He allegedly expressed his desire to have her killed in letters he wrote from behind bars.
