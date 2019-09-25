A jury sitting in federal court in Johnstown on Wednesday found a Johnstown man guilty of distributing crack cocaine in the city in 2017, rejecting his attorney’s argument that he was “set up” by a confidential informant.
The jury of six men and six women deliberated for about an hour before returning the guilty verdict against Clarence Mario Cosby, 37, on a charge of distributing less than 28 grams of cocaine base in the form commonly known as “crack,” a Schedule II controlled substance, on or about July 5, 2017.
Cosby did not visibly react as U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson read the jury’s verdict, which marked the conclusion of a trial that began on Monday.
Cosby’s attorney, public defender Christopher Brown, maintained during his closing argument on Wednesday morning that Cosby was framed by the confidential informant who, according to the government’s case, purchased two small vials of cocaine base from him at a Johnstown housing complex on July 5, 2017.
Pointing to testimony by the informant herself and by several of the law enforcement officers who handled her, he said that the informant was in serious legal and financial trouble in 2017, that law enforcement helped her out of that trouble in exchange for her work as an informant and therefore that her testimony against Cosby “is not credible and should not be believed.”
During the July 5 deal, according to trial testimony, the informant contacted Cosby and arranged to meet him at Oakhurst Homes, the housing complex in Johnstown’s West End where she lived at the time. Unbeknownst to Cosby, though, she first met a team of detectives and police officers at a county office, where she was subjected to a strip-search designed to prove that she wasn’t taking any drugs or other contraband to the deal.
The informant and an undercover police officer waited on the porch of her unit until Cosby pulled up in his white minivan. As the undercover officer and surveillance teams looked on, she got into the van’s front passenger seat. Seven minutes later, she got out of the van, came back to the porch and handed two small red vials to the undercover officer. According to a report by a state police forensic scientist, the “white, chunky substance” inside was later tested and proven to be cocaine base.
The prosecution maintained that Cosby sold the drugs to the informant while they were together in the van.
Brown, on the other hand, suggested that the informant could have defeated the strip-search and concealed the drugs on her body until she got into the van. Alternatively, he suggested, she could have stashed them in Cosby’s van without his knowledge on a previous occasion – or hidden them on her porch and grabbed them without drawing the undercover officer’s attention.
“She was on her own turf, and the cameras weren’t rolling,” he said.
Brown suggested that the informant was motivated to help police make an arrest in order to get a better deal in her own criminal case.
Detective Thomas Keirn, of the Richland Township Police Department, who said he oversees informants for the Cambria County Drug Task Force, testified on Tuesday that many informants provide information to law enforcement in exchange for either monetary payments or easier treatment – described by law enforcement as “consideration” – in their own criminal cases.
“Most of the people who come to us as confidential informants are facing felony or similar charges,” he said.
The informant in the Cosby case, for example, provided information to the Drug Task Force “on and off” for years, Keirn testified. During one of the “off” periods, in September of 2016, Richland Township police arrested her and charged her with selling heroin, according to court records and trial testimony. She faced two felony charges, for which she could have been sentenced to years in prison.
In addition, earlier in 2016, she was charged with nine traffic violations and eventually was fined a total of just over $4,000 – a significant debt for an unemployed mother of several children, Brown said.
As she put it on the stand on Tuesday, her understanding was that she “would get out of the trouble (she) was in” if she became a confidential informant and helped lead police to other drug dealers. Accordingly, she testified, she set up several controlled drug buys, including the July 5, 2017, deal for which Cosby was indicted and two others in which the government said he was involved.
In May of 2018, after Cosby was indicted, the informant was allowed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 months’ probation, according to trial testimony and court records. The felony charges against her were dismissed. In addition, both the prosecution and the defense agreed to stipulate that the Cambria County Drug Task Force paid a total of $900 toward her traffic violation debt in consideration for her cooperation.
In her own closing argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon, who prosecuted Cosby on the government’s behalf, used the phrase “magical thinking” to describe the defense’s theory that the informant “was a mastermind who put this together to frame Mr. Cosby.”
She listed the “multiple layers of overlapping controls” on controlled buys that she said the informant would have had to defeat in order to frame Cosby – the strip-searches before and after the deal and the surveillance by teams of police officers, among others.
“It doesn’t stand to reason,” she concluded.
She acknowledged that the informant had previous convictions for retail theft, suffered from a heroin addiction and was then facing felony charges, but maintained that none of that meant that she framed Cosby.
“None of those factors make her a liar,” she said, adding that Brown did not show the informant to be a liar while she was on the witness stand.
“What evidence did you honestly hear that (the informant) was untruthful? None.”
Sheehan-Balchon also pointed to evidence against Cosby that the informant couldn’t have known about, including phone records that indicate Cosby was communicating with drug-runners during two previous controlled buys. More than 300 small green vials, identical to the red vials at the center of the July 5 deal except in color, were found in Cosby’s Linton Street home when police executed a search warrant there in October of 2016, she added.
Gibson scheduled Cosby’s sentencing for 10 a.m. Feb. 26. However, the judge said, those proceedings may be rescheduled because Cosby still must stand trial on the other count of the two-count indictment against him, of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
