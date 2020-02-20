EBENSBURG – A Cambria County jury returned guilty verdicts on Thursday against a Johnstown man who was accused by police and prosecutors of setting up a $100 drug deal last year.
Damon Shawn Wheeler, 46, was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs after the jury found him guilty of all five felony charges against him – four counts of criminal conspiracy and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.
Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Aurandt and Joel Polites, who prosecuted the case, argued that Wheeler sent a woman he knew to deliver drugs to a buyer on Jan. 7, 2019, at the Oakhurst Homes housing complex in Johnstown’s West End. That drug deal was being overseen and recorded by the Cambria County Drug Task Force, and the buyer was acting as a confidential informant.
Wheeler, who started out the trial acting as his own defense attorney, attempted to establish that the woman who delivered the drugs was acting on her own, not according to his instructions.
(Three witnesses into the trial, Wheeler’s standby counsel, Gary Vitko, was appointed to take over the defense for the rest of the trial.)
Eight witnesses testified during the two-day trial, including the woman who delivered the drugs, the confidential informant who purchased the drugs, several detectives who were involved in the investigation and the scientist who tested the baggie that changed hands during the transaction and found that it contained a total of less than one gram of various controlled substances, including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and morphine.
Polites and Aurandt showed jurors a video of the drug transaction in question, recorded by a hidden camera; an audio recording of the call from the confidential informant to Wheeler during which the deal was set up; and an audio recording of an interview and county detectives during which Wheeler appeared to admit being part of a “network” of drug users, buyers and sellers.
Judge Tamara R. Bernstein scheduled Wheeler’s sentencing for April 28. There are five other cases currently pending in Cambria County court against Wheeler, each one related to an incident that occurred in late 2018 or early 2019, court records indicate.
