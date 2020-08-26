EBENSBURG – A Cambria County jury on Wednesday returned not-guilty verdicts on most of the charges against a former pizza shop owner who had been accused of sexually harassing and abusing five of his female employees.
Craig James Mazzarese, 39, of Hollidaysburg, the former owner of Craig Mazz’s Pizza in Portage, was convicted of five of the 21 criminal charges he faced – a single third-degree felony count of corruption of minors and four misdemeanor counts of harassment.
However, he was acquitted of the other 16 charges against him, including counts of unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault, strangulation, invasion of privacy, indecent exposure and open lewdness.
“Overall, we’re pleased with the verdict,” Mazzarese’s attorney, David Raho, said as he and his client left the courtroom.
Mazzarese, who is now employed as a truck driver, declined to comment on the advice of Raho, who said that there will likely be appeals in the case.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry II, who prosecuted the case, also declined to comment.
The jurors deliberated for a little over four hours before returning the verdicts.
President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III scheduled Mazzarese’s sentencing for 9 a.m. Nov. 17. He will remain free on bond until then, although Krumenacker cautioned Mazzarese that he is not allowed to leave Pennsylvania or to have any contact with any of the witnesses in the case.
The five former Craig Mazz’s Pizza employees who testified on Monday and Tuesday accused Mazzarese of directing sexual comments at them during their employment there. Four of those witnesses also accused Mazzarese of inappropriate physical contact with them, and the fifth testified that he had inappropriately touched himself in front of her.
Testifying on Tuesday in his own defense, Mazzarese acknowledged that he had told his waitresses to wear tight clothing in order to make better tips, but denied making most of the other sexual comments attributed to him and either denied or gave benign explanations for the incidents of physical contact of which he was accused.
In a case in which most of the evidence came in the form of witness testimony, the outcome hinged on whether the jury found the prosecution’s witnesses to be credible. Lowry argued that the women ought to be believed because each one testified to similar patterns of language and behavior on Mazzarese’s part.
Mazzarese considered himself “the prince of Portage,” Lowry said in his closing argument on Wednesday, citing testimony that the ex-restaurateur bragged about his friendships with Portage police officers and carried around a big bag of cash from which he paid his employees.
“This case is about the defendant’s power that he exerted over each victim when he verbally abused and inappropriately touched them,” Lowry told the jury.
In his defense closing argument, Raho questioned details of each of the witnesses’ accusations that he said didn’t add up, including text messages and other electronic communications that seemed to indicate that several of the witnesses had remained on good terms with Mazzarese after the dates of his alleged misconduct.
Raho suggested that one of the accusers, a relative of the mother of Mazzarese’s 3-year-old son, could have been attempting to get Mazzarese convicted in order to clear the way for her relative to obtain full custody of the boy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.