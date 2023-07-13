LIGONIER, Pa. – A Bolivar man has been convicted of attempted homicide for confronting a jogger at gunpoint in January during an attempted abduction in Ligonier Township.
Jurors in Westmoreland County found Frank Springer, 56, guilty on all charges against him, including attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
The jury deliberated four hours before reaching their verdict, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a release to media.
Testimony concluded after the panel heard from witnesses to the attempted abduction, including the woman herself, who was able to "fight" off Springer until two Good Samaritans came to her aid, she said.
“The bravery, strength and willpower this young woman showed to not only fight off her attacker, but to testify in court, speaks volumes to her character,” Ziccarelli said.
The woman, a Westmoreland County college student, was out for a January run through the Rector-area when Springer pulled over his Buick and tried to force her into his vehicle, police said at the time.
He brandished a revolver and fired it several times – at one point, throwing her phone into a creek. But she continued to resist his efforts – including "physical force" – buying her time until a couple spotted her in distress, Ziccarelli said.
Jurors were told the pair intervened and helped rescue her, she added.
“We are incredibly pleased with the jury’s verdict, and we hope this conviction brings some peace and closure to the victim so that she can continue to succeed in her life," Ziccarelli said.
Assistant Westmoreland County District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro prosecuted this case.
Defense Attorney Tim Andrews represented Springer.
Online court records did not list a sentencing date for Springer. Ziccarelli said the proceeding will occur within 90 days, which is legal statute in Pennsylvania.
