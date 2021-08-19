A Florida-based investment trust that operated Moshannon Valley Correctional Center was ordered by a federal jury to pay more than $3.5 million to a white couple who lost their jobs in 2016 after one of them voiced concerns about “racial slurs” and threats by a supervisor.
The Clearfield County couple – Stephen Norfolk, a 10-year officer who was promoted to lieutenant in 2012, and his wife Brandy – were both terminated from their posts underGEO Group after the former reported he was being harassed by his Black commanding officer.
Norfolk said he was fired after he filed a discrimination complaint against prison operators, saying the now-former Major Robert Parrish threatened him and often described him as a replaceable piece of “white a--” at the facility.
Norfolk’s wife said she was placed on leave soon after, despite having no prior history of disciplinary infractions on the job until she was placed on leave, the suit stated. A week later, she was asked to return and terminated in a visitor processing area, in direct view of fellow staff, she said.
GEO Group managed the Philipsburg facility and was named as the sole defendant in the case.
The couple filed the civil rights lawsuit, saying the officer treated fellow Blacks more favorably and that administrators continued to back him, at one point, telling Stephen Norfolk to leave the office.
GEO Group denied the claims, disputing the Norfolks’ allegations they were treated unfairly and maintaining Stephen Norfolk’s reason for termination had no connection to his allegations of racial discrimination.
A jury at U.S. District Court in Johnstown disagreed, awarding the couple their sum – including back pay and compensation – due to discrimination and creating a hostile work environment because of their race, a violation of Pennsylvania civil rights statutes.
Moshannon Valley closed March 31 after the Federal Bureau of Prisons didn’t renew the 1,800-bed facility’s contract.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
