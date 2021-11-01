Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania is launching a slew of new programs that aim to inspire and train young people while enabling them to find their career paths.
The initiatives are being launched on a strategic platform called Achieving Together and “are designed to grow and strengthen students’ connections to the business community as they make plans for their future.”
“These new programs, combined with our traditional classroom curricula digital delivery, will offer year-round education and inspiration, intellectual challenge and a rich array of career and industry explorations,” Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania President Patrice Matamoros said in a release.
The strategy includes “She Leads, She Learns,” which is designed to help high school girls discover their power, passions and potential; JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair; “18 under Eighteen” showcase for extraordinary students; and JA Careers in Skilled Trades, which serves as a pre-apprenticeship program in partnership with local businesses, union, trade schools and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.
“For over 80 years, JA has been a valued educational partner, working with schools and students to feed the talent pipeline and help communities thrive – especially through societal and economic challenges,” Matamoros said.
“Right now, we are seizing the opportunity to fully transform our educational system – this is a once-in-a-generation proposition. Our partners in the education and business world are both looking for solutions to help kids and set the stage for their success, and we will help students get 100% ready for the real world.”
For more information, visit www.jawsternpa.org or call 412-208-4747.
