HUNTINGDON, Pa. – Juniata College was awarded a $149,989 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to expand and support the humanities-centered interdisciplinary “Rural Experience: Fostering Narrative Imagination and Civic Curiosity” program.
This offering combines community-engaged learning opportunities with coursework to create an academic secondary emphasis designation with a study-away component aimed at providing students a comparative perspective on life in rural communities.
Students and faculty will collect oral histories, examine community dynamics to better understand the lived experience of people in rural areas and research local archival data.
Using this information, the participants will explore the similarities and differences between life in rural central Pennsylvania and rural Alabama.
