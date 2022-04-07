Juniata College has received a $1.6 million grant from the United States Economic Development Administration.
The funding will be used to complete a renovation of the Juniata Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, which is housed within the Bob and Eileen Sill Business Center.
This grant, along with $290,000 in donations, will fund the interior renovation of the 8,630-square-foot area on the third floor and mark the completion of the renovation of the entire facility.
