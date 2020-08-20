Three new programs will be available at Juniata College in Huntingdon starting this fall.
The school is now offering bioethics as a secondary emphasis, criminal justice as both a program of emphasis and secondary emphasis and digital humanities will be offered as a certificate program.
Lauren Bowen, provost, said the three were initiated by faculty who saw the courses as relevant to contemporary students and as a way for Juniata to draw on its strengths as a liberal arts college.
