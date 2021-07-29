Juniata College has been awarded roughly $835,000 in federal funds, a Thursday release from the school in Huntingdon, Huntingdon County, said.
The undertaking was accomplished with the assistance of McAllister and Quinn, a federal grant consulting and government relations firm based in Washington, D.C.
That group helped position the college for success in securing the funds, the release said.
"Juniata is so fortunate to have received the support of these agencies," college President James A. Troha said in the release. "This financial commitment is a testament to the extraordinary talent we have here at Juniata and the vision they have identified to help strengthen the student experience."
The sum is made up of a five-year $499,665 grant from the National Science Foundation, a three-year $304,723 endowment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and a previously announced one-year $34,936 planning grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
