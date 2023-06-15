JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A day of togetherness and celebrating cultures on Thursday marked Johnstown’s Juneteenth event.
As part of the ongoing festivities, the Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies held its Unity Day on Thursday in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
“We’re here to represent unity and diversity, and I think the Juneteenth festival every year supports that so much as its mission,” said Tulsi Shrivastava, a member of the Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies. “We’re here to honor Black history and the Juneteenth mission, and as a group we also support any kind of change, actions and diversity efforts in the community.”
The group offered an array of activities for children.
“We have a maker’s station where we have recycled items so kids can use their imagination and make whatever they imagine,” said Chris Dahlin, a member of the Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies and Pitt-Johnstown’s Communi- Teams. “We have chalk, hula hoops and a health game to learn about how to be healthy.
“There’s a lot of entertaining activities, so it should be a really wonderful day.”
Rachel Allen, a member of the Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies, said that the events bring joy and connectivity.
“Any time we can come together and be in community with folks gathered around honoring the significance of Juneteenth, promoting diversity in our community and enjoying activities, it brings community together in a positive way,” she said.
Stahl Mennonite Church was on hand, offering children’s activities that included coloring pages, creating origami doves, a guessing game of famous Black Americans, and a prayer wall.
“We’re a peace church and we want to help promote the idea of peace,” said Pastor Jayne Byler. “We’re here in solidarity, support and celebration. We’re predominantly a white church, but we want to celebrate emancipation, diversity, freedom, equality and working against racism.”
Byler said that Johnstown’s Juneteenth events are amazing.
“This isn’t something that larger cities are doing, so I think it’s great,” she said. “With community efforts, you have to keep at it and do it again and again until it becomes part of the fabric and then it starts to grow and builds, so I think it’s really important.”
Marsha Chaney, with Community Action Partnership of Cambria County, said that Juneteenth activities bring out a nice cross-section of the community.
“It gets the word out, and this is how you eliminate racism, bias and prejudices – by knowledge and being out there and talking to people,” she said. “Fear is what promotes a lot of stress, anxieties, anger and hate, so we want to eliminate that by coming together.”
Chaney said Johnstown’s Juneteenth is good for the community.
“It’s good for people to recognize the importance of Juneteenth and what it meant to the population that it’s representing,” she said. “For so many years, it was hidden and kept quiet and you didn’t talk about it, but now it’s our holiday and I’m enjoying it.”
Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown branch of the NAACP, said he’s pleased with how the Juneteenth celebration has been embraced by the community.
“The park has come alive with the community,” he said. “Folks have a message to share with each other, and they’re getting an opportunity to do that. My hope is we get 2,000 to 3,000 people wandering through the park and enjoying what’s here for them and get in touch with the culture.”
Juneteenth activities will continue through Monday.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.