JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Members of the community came together on Saturday in downtown Johnstown to celebrate the music of Black culture.
Alan Cashaw, president of the NAACP Johnstown Branch, said that June is also African American Music Appreciation Month.
He noticed that live music brings people into Central Park during the week’s Juneteenth events, and he said that people were filtering into Peoples Natural Gas Park – the site of Saturday's Johnstown Juneteenth Music Celebration – when they heard the beats.
“This brings this park alive,” Cashaw said. “The park is filling up and it’s the African beat that draws them in, and it is unique.”
The event featured music from local bands, as well as bands from across the state and out of state.
Cashaw noted that bands that perform at the concert will be brought back next year for the Juneteenth celebration during the week in Central Park, which is free for people to attend.
Shirley Triplin, of Johnstown's Hornerstown section, said that she loves attending the event.
“Everything they do is fantastic,” she said of the Smooth Sound Band, of Johnstown, which played a set during the event.
Triplin, who is a member of the NAACP, described the event as beautiful.
"They even have the kids from the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy participating, and that’s great,” she said of the children’s performance. “We need to have them do something to keep them off the streets and help them along. It’s beautiful."
Music continued until late in the evening, and the night concluded with an after-party that featured poetry and flow.
