JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The spirit filled downtown Johnstown’s Central Park on Sunday for the Gospel Day portion of the city’s annual Juneteenth celebration.
Gospel music filled the day’s schedule, with the Rev. Dr. Henry Davis and members of Peniel Praise Community Church taking the stage and church members sharing their testimonies of redemption.
The Johnstown Community Gospel Choir performed several times throughout the day, and the Rev. Rita Williams, of St. James Missionary Baptist Church, spoke in the afternoon.
Alan Cashaw, president of the NAACP Johnstown Branch, said that now that the group is getting into a “groove” with their programming for the event, at least one Sunday each year during the celebration will be a Gospel Day.
Cashaw said that the event in the park exposes a variety of people to the different types of worship.
“We get a lot of people that come from some of the churches downtown,” he said.
Cashaw said that he hopes that people come by the park and experience another culture.
Althea Jones, of Johnstown’s Prospect section, said she loves the day’s events.
“I love it,” she said. “We’ve got to praise God everywhere we go, every moment of our lives. ... To me, all the hardships and all the toils, everything, God helps us overcome. Even the celebration for Juneteenth – through terrible times, God has always been there, not just for us, but you and everyone else.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.