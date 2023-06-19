JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One by one, the names of Cambria County’s Black military personnel who served during the Korean War and Vietnam War eras were read aloud during Johnstown’s Juneteenth event on Monday.
Meanwhile, almost 250 signs bearing the images of local Black veterans lined the sidewalks in downtown Johnstown’s Central Park, where the gathering took place.
The roll call and photographic display, along with the release of butterflies as a sign of peace and unity, paid tribute to those people on the federal holiday that commemorates emancipation of enslaved Black people following the Civil War.
“It means a whole lot,” said Army Maj. Bruce Jordan, a member of the local African American Heritage Society. “For us as veterans, those of us who served, these are the folks who came before us.
“Without them, there’s no me, and without me, there’s no future. This recognition just goes all the way back to the meaning of Juneteenth in 1865 and keeping us going throughout. It’s wonderful.”
Jordan helped organize the ceremony, as did Reginald Floyd, a society member and former military policeman.
“I didn’t really think growing up in this town that I would ever see something like this,” Floyd said. “I’m just glad. It’s not just for African Americans. It’s for all Americans. I’m just elated to be part of it.”
Floyd spoke about the future of the veteran recognition ceremony and of Juneteenth, saying: “We’re passing it to the next generation. Hopefully they will take what we learned, what we taught them, and add onto it. Therefore, it will only get bigger and better and brighter.”
Robert E. Wyatt, a Vietnam combat veteran, delivered the keynote address.
He recalled his time in the military, including falling under enemy attack during his first night in the country.
“The very first thing that crossed my mind, believe it or not, were the words from ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ especially the words referencing ‘the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air,’ ” Wyatt said, “and I remember thinking, ‘This is real. This ain’t no bull.’ And here I was, at the age of 20, a leader of men during a combat operation.’ ”
He then went further back in history, talking about the freeing of the slaves thanks to work done by abolitionists.
“The abolitionists knew that slavery was wrong, it was cruel and it was ungodly,” Wyatt said. “They believed that slavery was a national sin, and that it was the obligation of every American to help eradicate it from the American landscape by gradually freeing the slaves and returning them to Africa.”
