JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The logo for Johnstown’s Juneteenth event includes a staff, a treble clef and notes flowing out of a megaphone, highlighting the importance music plays in the eight-day celebration of local Black culture.
Live music and recorded songs were played during festivities held in Central Park on Monday through Friday.
“Music brings the park alive,” NAACP Johnstown Branch President Alan Cashaw said. “When people are just walking up and down town, they hear music in the park, they come by to see what’s going on – so once we get you looking at what’s going on, all the vendors and the information booths just draw you in. If we can get music in the park, we can just bring the town alive, bring the park alive, and that just brings people.”
Next comes a full day of musical celebration at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown, on Saturday.
The lineup is:
• 1 to 1:30 p.m. – Youth productions presented by Flood City Youth Fitness Academy
• 1:30 to 3 p.m. – Stemtecs, featuring vocalist Anita Levels from Pittsburgh
• 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. – Smooth Sound Band, from Johnstown, with percussionist Dr. Hook from Philadelphia and percussionist Smokey from Washington, D.C.
• 4:40 to 5 p.m. – Aaron “The Entertainer” Jefferson, from South Carolina
• 5 to 6:30 p.m. – The Palovations, from Baltimore
• 6:40 to 8:30 p.m. – Royce, from Pittsburgh
• 8:30 to 10 p.m. – The Juneteenth Music Fest After Party: Poetry & Flow Juneteenth Edition
Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 13-17, while children under 12 enter for free.
“First of all, I think the Juneteenth music celebration is one of the events during the summer that highlights the unity and togetherness of the city of Johnstown,” said Smooth Sound Band drummer Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, who helps organize the local Juneteenth activities. “Secondly, it brings in entertainment that is very diverse, that highlights multiple genres of music that oftentimes are not portrayed here in the area.
“It also brings in people to our local economy from various areas, in particular here in the eastern part of the United States, that may normally not come and visit Johnstown – and it’s an event that crosses all ethnic groups, all races, genders and ages, and it tells a very distinct part of American history.”
Sunday’s activities in Central Park will include gospel music and percussionists.
The eight days of celebration will conclude with a performance by The Palovations in Central Park on Monday, beginning at 6 p.m.
Along with music, the remainder of the Juneteenth schedule will include religious activities, vendors, a group photo, a parade and a tribute to veterans. A fashion show that “is going to be inspired toward the kids and fashion, and just making it kind of a Juneteenth-inspired event,” according to its producer, Mercedes Barnette, is also scheduled for Monday.
Weather reports for the next three days call for temperatures in the 70s and 80s with very little chance of rain after storms caused the rescheduling or canceling of some events during the week.
“If we didn’t have the rain, this would be a great success because we have the variety of people, we have the crowds,” Cashaw said. “What we can’t do is battle Mother Nature.”
With better weather forecasted, Cashaw encouraged people to “come out and enjoy the balance of Juneteenth.”
