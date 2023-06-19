JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Representatives of several organizations started the final day of Johnstown’s Juneteenth activities on Monday by parading down Main Street with signs, songs and a sense of celebration.
“I think it’s so awesome for Johnstown to be able to put on the parade,” said Quan Britt, a member of both Vision Together 2025 and Hope 4 Johnstown. “Any time we have the chance to bring the city together and do something great together, it’s always a good thing.”
The Johnstown Police Department, the Johnstown Fire Department, the Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies, AmeriServ Financial, Christ Centered Community Church, Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, the Greater Johnstown School District cheer team, Coaches 4 Kids and individual entertainers also participated in the parade.
“We thought it was a good opportunity for the kids to be involved in the community today. … They had a good time,” said Megan Cunningham, a volunteer with the cheer team.
Cunningham added: “It’s nice to see the community come together for a cause that supports everybody. It’s nice to have the school board get involved and invite the kids out. Overall, I think that community is important, and having events like this is what stands out for sure for Johnstown.”
There was also a performance by Johnstown Symphony Orchestra musicians, a veterans recognition program, a fashion show, a group picture and a concert by The Palovations in Central Park. The events concluded eight days of local Juneteenth activities that included musical performances, dancing, historical presentations, religious services, educational discussions and vendor sales.
“It’s very awesome,” said Tasha Johnson, who had her new business, TJ’s Bangin BBQ, set up in the park. “It give us an insight on our culture and our background. I like it.”
Mayor Frank Janakovic read a proclamation in recognition of Juneteenth, a national holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people at the end of the Civil War in 1865.
“Today kind of encapsulates the week of events that have been happening in Johnstown with Juneteenth, with just a variety of programs and activities and bands and different celebrations throughout the past week,” Janakovic said in an interview.
