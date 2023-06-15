JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sporadic rain showers Wednesday had Juneteenth vendors and visitors running for cover during the scheduled youth and family day.
Two hours into the event, Ezekiel Miller surveyed the sky and smiled as he and his daughters ordered food.
“It looks like we waited for the right time,” he said.
The clouds had separated and the sun began to shine on Central Park.
Miller’s children, Alanna, 10, and Nevaeh, 11, were excited to join their father at the annual celebration.
“It’s good, so we don’t have to always be in the house,” Nevaeh Miller said.
Her sister added that she was glad to be out and about and was looking forward to walking around the park.
However, not much was available to explore.
Event co-organizer Francine Cashaw said many vendors didn’t show up because of the rain.
“The weather has been brutal this year,” said Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP.
Monday’s activities were washed out because of the storms and Tuesday’s events were also weighed down by the frequent showers.
Alan Cashaw said Tuesday’s musical entertainment had to be canceled due to rain.
On Wednesday, not only did the bouncy houses get taken down because of the wind, but the scheduled viewing of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” was moved inside of Knockerball 814’s Main Street location.
Alan Cashaw thanked Knockerball owner Tyshanna Nuness for providing use of the space as needed to keep the events going.
Still, the Juneteenth celebration will continue for the rest of the week, rain or shine.
“We’ll be playing music all day and try to keep the spirit alive,” Alan Cashaw said. “We’re combating the weather with steadfastness.”
On Wednesday afternoon, the park was given a boost of energy from Flood City Youth Fitness Academy youngsters who were brought in by the organization.
Some of the remaining activities were hosted by the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown CommuniTeams, which had several stations for them to interact with.
That ranged from lessons on pollinators and planting their own flowers in supplied pots to coding with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) units.
The STEM projects were overseen by UPJ instructors education psychology and special education assistant professor Elaine Wilson and science and STEM professor Sarah Chesney.
Wilson said at their booth they were teaching students “authentic 21st-century skills,” and Chesney noted that there’s a lot of different expertise that can be brought to the tables by students.
They could build and program the Lego projects following model instructions or by creating something on their own.
Chesney said they love bringing these units into the community and Wilson noted that it makes her heart happy to seeing students learn.
