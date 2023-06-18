JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The community came together Saturday to enjoy music and celebrate the music of African-American culture.
Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP, said that June is also African-American Music Month and that any day is the right day to celebrate African-American music but he notices that live music brings people into Central Park during the week’s event, and said that people were filtering into Peoples Natural Gas Park when they heard the beats.
“This brings this park alive,” Cashaw said. “The park is filling up and it’s the African beat that draws them in, and it is unique.”
The event featured music from both local bands as well as bands from across the state and out of state.
Cashaw noted that bands that perform at the concert will be brought back next year for the Juneteenth celebration during the week in Central Park where they are free for people to attend.
Shirley Triplin of Hornerstown said that she loves attending the event.
“Everything they do is fantastic,” she said of the Smooth Sound Band who was playing.
Triplin, who is a member of the NAACP, described the event as beautiful
"They even have the kids from the Food City Youth Fitness Academy participating and that’s great,” she said, of the children’s performance. “We need to have them do something to keep them off the streets and help them along. It’s beautiful."
Music continued until late in the evening and the night concluded with an after-party that featured poetry and flow.
