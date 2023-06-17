JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A year after the first such meeting, an “End Racism” roundtable talk among community members and leaders was held on Friday to continue discussion of systemic issues, unconscious biases and more.
The event was held under the shelter of the gazebo during the annual Juneteenth celebration in downtown Johnstown’s Central Park, just feet from where the first conversation took place.
Since last Juneteenth, the group has congregated to chat regularly, always with the focus of improving cultural matters.
Friday’s conversation was dominated by anecdotes of personal experiences and thoughts on how to effectively share those with others.
“It’s not simple awareness,” GE Washington said. “We need new input into the situation.”
Topics the group covered ranged from fundamental beliefs, unity, faith and the context, meaning and history of words, to the need to educate young people and police interactions with Black people.
The subject of Johnstown’s former Rosedale neighborhood was also addressed as an example of the fact that local history is often not taught in schools. A shootout 100 years ago between a resident and police officers in which several officers were killed led to an eviction notice aimed at people of color by the Johnstown mayor of the time.
This conversation led to discussion about a general lack of knowledge on numerous race-related subjects.
That included the establishment of Black cemeteries, not for exclusivity, but because people of color were at one time barred from burial with white residents, and the 1924 incident in Lilly Borough in which members of that community actively forced the Ku Klux Klan out of town.
“We have to change our mindset,” Rachel Allen said, “all of us.”
Her fellow roundtable members agreed.
Senda Harvey provided context on her experiences as a Black woman across the country and said that, although she’s been an activist for decades, it is not her job to educate white people on the Black experience.
She and Washington discussed the need for people to break out of their own echo chambers and learn about others’ lives independently.
Alan Cashaw, NAACP Johnstown Branch president, considered Friday’s meeting a productive event.
“The discussion finally started getting down to what to do about it,” he said. “It’s bringing a group closer to where you’ve got to get.”
Panel members are planning another gathering in July, and Allen mentioned inviting other community leaders to participate to further the conversations. Cashaw agreed that would be a good idea and the group set forth to work out the details.
