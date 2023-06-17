If you go

The Johnstown Branch of the NAACP and Flood City Youth Fitness Academy will sponsor a celebration in recognition of Juneteenth, with events through Monday in downtown Johnstown.

This year’s theme is “The Urgency of Now.”

Events will be held in Central Park unless otherwise specified.

• Johnstown Juneteenth Music Celebration, Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown, 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Gospel music, followed by performances by Henry Davis, of Peniel Praise Community Church and Johnstown Community Gospel Choir, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

• Parade starting at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and ending at Central Park, noon Monday.

• Johnstown Symphony Orchestra performance, 1 p.m. Monday.

• Veterans' program, with speaker Robert Wyatt, 2 p.m. Monday.

• Fashion show at 3 p.m. Monday and musical entertainment from The Palovations from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.